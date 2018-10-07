Share:

KARACHI - The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced the schedule for submission of examination forms for supplementary exams 2018 of Science and Home Economics Groups and private candidates including improvement of division, benefit cases and additional subjects.

According to a notification of board, the regular eligible candidates of Science Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Science General and Home Economics groups would be able to submit examination forms in their respective colleges and higher secondary schools from October 8 to 22.

The educational institutions would be allowed to submit the forms along with fee pay orders from October 24 to 25 in the board office.

The candidates failing to submit the examination forms till due dates would be allowed to submit their forms from October 25 to November 2 along with payment of late fee of Rs500/- while with payment of Rs. 1000/- forms would be taken from November 5 to 8.

The candidates of Science Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Science General, Home Economics Groups including improvement of division, benefit cases and candidates of additional subjects would be allowed to submit their examination forms from October 8 to 22 at booths of HBL and UBL in the board office.

The candidates would be allowed to submit their forms with payment of late fee of Rs. 500/- from October 25 to November 2 while with Rs. 1000/- late fee from November 5 to 8. The board for facilitation of candidates has announced that the students could submit the fee in any branch of UBL across the city. The private candidates can submit the fee voucher in any UBL branch in account number UBL-CMA-252536591.