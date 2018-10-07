Share:

DUBAI (PR) - A well reputed firm has announced the biggest Blockchain and Crypto-Currency Expo of its kind on 27 and 28 November, 2018. Business community from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and other countries will participate in this expo.

While doing the press conference, in a local hotel in Dubai, the Expo organizers of the Middle East said that this Expo will be one of the biggest in the Middle East. Further they said that the business community in Middle East will better understand the future currency rather it will be a huge opportunity for the Crypto Currencies companies to do marketing within 200 nationalities living in UAE.

Dr Umar Farooq, the organizer of Expo, along with his team officially gave the invitation to well-known social Arab person who also holds the Guinness Book World Record Holder, Sohail Al Zarooni of 27/28 November, 2018 Expo.

On this occasion, Sohail Al Zarooni said that the laws of Government of Dubai and UAE always welcome and support unique business ideas. His Excellency also wish the Expo organizers and his team best wishes and also offers his full support to make this expo successful. Talking to Media, Expo Organizer of Dr Omar Farooq said that till now more than 35 Crypto Currency Companies are ready to join this expo and soon we will finalize the list which will then be shared with media. Further, he said that they are planning to make this two-day event colorful and media will get lot of things to cover.

A member of the Royal family of Nepal Miss Sangeeta Kaarki, Adviser to Prime Minister of Bangladesh Ubaid-ur-Rehman, well know Arab businessman Ali Muhammad and Arif Al Zarooni specially participated in this press conference.