Share:

Quetta - A parliamentary delegation of Balochistan National Party BNP (Mengal Group) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Saturday.

The delegation included Senator Jehanzaib Jamaldini, Sana Baloch and members of the provincial assembly, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, six points of political parties included in the coalition government, economic and social progress and prosperity, welfare of the people of Balochistan, elimination of corruption and ensuring of transparency were discussed and the resolve was expressed for continuation of efforts to achieve the set targets.

Separately, the senior leadership of provincial chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf also met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the CM secretariat. The delegation included lawmakers from Balochistan.

JAM LAUDS PM'S INTEREST IN BALOCHISTAN

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s profound interest and strenuous efforts for Balochistan’s development.

People of Balochistan have many expectations with the federal and provincial governments, if we failed to fulfill their demands in a short time span, it could have negative impact, he expressed these views in a meeting of the provincial cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Jam Kamal said the provincial government believe that the federal government would give priority to the resolution of Balochistan’s issues and maintain cooperation with former for ensuring development of this region.

The CM said the provincial set up needed federal government’s full support and cooperation for expansion and utilization of natural resources.

“The provincial cabinet have made several constructive decisions in past month and a half which would have positive impact”, the CM said.

Jam Kamal, in the meeting, suggested that his cabinet should visit Islamabad and meet federal minister for planning and development and apprise him about the funds Balochistan government required for new development schemes.

Earlier, Chief Minister Balochistan greeted Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team and highlighted challenges confronted to Balochistan government.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Dr Akhtar Nazeer briefed the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding financial and economic issues of Balochistan.

The chief minister also presented the model of a wooden boat to Prime Minister Imran Khan made by a young man from Gwadar.

The chief minister apprised the PM about provincial government’s plan to set up small industries in Gwadar and other coastal areas for the crafting of such models, which would allow local people to earn using their skills.

The prime minister, while expressing interest in the model, showed gratitude to the chief minister.