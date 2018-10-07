Share:

OKARA - Three persons assaulted an 11-year-old boy on Saturday. In village Daya Ram, suspects including Abrar, Ali Abbas and Ijaz lured the boy, 11, to a canal to catch fish. At the bank of the canal, they dragged him into a field and assaulted him. They also shot a video of the assault. Later, villagers protested for the arrest of the criminals. They accused the police of siding with the suspects.

On the other hand, a man died of a blow in a hand-to-hand fight. In village 23/2L, Ashraf and Yasin had some money dispute. Yesterday, they started quarrelling over the matter. Yasin gave a severe blow to Ashraf who fell dead on the ground. The police had taken the corpse into custody for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a man died after the car he was driving was hit by a tractor-trolley. Malik Umair of Hamay Shah Colony was going in his car on Depalpur-Pakpattan Highway. Near Khairpur Stop, an oncoming tractor-trolley hit the car. Umair died on the spot. The Depalpur Saddr police started investigation.