Balochistan is the richest province of Pakistan. But unluckily, the Baloch children are enrolled in different workplaces. And our government is not paying any sort of attention to it! In Balochistan very small aged children are found as labours which is so heartening. In an age, where they are ought to enjoy their lives and study, they are busy in bringing incomes for their families. One more cause of these children for not joining the educational institutions is that they cannot afford the stuff which are required in schools. Yet they are neglected by our own government, how come others bring reforms? Therefore, I request the government of Balochistan to pay attention to their lives and try to get them admitted in educational institutions.

DURDANAG MANZOOR,

Turbat, September 25.