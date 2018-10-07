Share:

The history of prosperous nations around the world will reveal that there success was only possible after a long struggle and resilience of their countrymen led by able leaders. If we study the political roadmap, way of life and especially the economy of the Peoples Republic of China one would know that this great nation has started its journey from scratch and aims beyond skies as the upper limit.

As the People’s Republic is all set to celebrate the 69th anniversary of modern china; let us take a journey of this nation as to how it has progressed over the past seven decades.

In the past 69 years China has witnessed tremendous progress with the country becoming the world’s second largest economy wherein lives of around two billion people havesignificantly improved. While the Integration between China and the rest of the world has never been closer than today, the country has entered a new era with a mega plan for turning into a great modern socialist country in all respects.

Now to attain this they have adhered to the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and also have kept reforming with an open mind.

As the second revolution of modern China, reform and opening up has both profoundly changed China and greatly influenced the world, the country has not only developed itself, but also contributed to the global well-being. Under the able leadership of President Xi Jinping it is striving to build up a modern economic system, deepen the supply-side structural reform and speed up the innovation-driven development strategy.

Not only this the Modern China is carrying out a number of major measures, including significantly broadening market access, creating a more attractive investment environment, strengthening protection of intellectual property rights, and expanding imports.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a momentous step by China to expand opening-up and external cooperation. This initiative is unfolding day by day and has the vision of linking China`s economy to the rest of the World. In Pakistan the China Pakistan Economic Corridor is regarded as a game changer that is going to bring economic stability in the country and generate employment to the people especially the skilled youth of the country. With the expected addition of Saudi Arabia as a third strategic partner in CPEC, it has all the potential to revive the socio-economic status of the underprivileged masses.

All of us know that China has been Pakistan all -weather friend and the closest of strategic partner which has always stood the test of time. The relation has continued to attain new heights in the recent years after the benefits of CPEC started unfolding and shaping up to make it a flagship project for both the countries.

Today’s image of Modern China presents a dual image i.e: a society transforming itself through economic development and infrastructure investment that aspires to global leadership; and the world's largest and oldest bureaucratic state, with multiple traditions in its cultural, economic, and political life.

The modern society and state that is emerging in China bears the indelible imprint of China's historical experience, of its patterns of philosophy and religion, and of its social and political thought. These themes are discussed in order to understand China in the twenty-­first century and as a great world civilization that developed along lines different from those of the Mediterranean.

The modern period of China explores China’s transformation from empire to nation; its dramatic encounter with the era of imperialism; the rise of alternative models for a modern China; and the prospects for Chinese leadership in the 21st century.

As China expands its reach around the world, its power also is growing in its own backyard. The United States exerts considerably less influence than it used to in Southeast Asia, and China is increasingly filling that role, even in countries that were once firmly anti-communist.

China's influence steadily expands around the globe, the country faces the public relations challenge of ensuring that the rest of the world sees it in a favourable prism. China hopes to accomplish this goal through the use of "soft power" by exporting its culture.

One facet of China's effort to win support centres on the ancient philosopher Confucius, who has become something of a Chinese brand. The country has opened hundreds of schools worldwide bearing his name to teach Chinese culture and language.

Every year, Chinese officials and family members gather in front of the grand halls and ancient cypress trees of Confucius' home to celebrate his birth, now 2,558 years ago. Attendants in embroidered robes perform ritual prostrations, and students recite Confucian texts.

Confucianism was at the heart of what made China the soft-power powerhouse of Asia for centuries. Even in countries like Japan, Korea and Vietnam are willingly adopted Confucian culture, as well as Chinese forms of government, art and literature. As study reveals that China has established more than 200 "Confucius Institutes" since 2002 in about 60 countries.

It is an agreed fact that one of the strongest force of soft-power is competition in sports; that is why China was doing all out efforts to host the Beijing Olympics and once it got the opportunity it made a huge positive impact on the world; despite antagonism from the western countries especially the United States of America.

An opinion poll done in Asia suggests that an overwhelming majority of people has approved of the China's leadership which is an acceptance of their policies to change the economic roadmap of this region to the better; the situation is different in the west though. To sum it up summing up wish upon yourself." Confucius' message on soft power was clear: Lead by moral authority, not force. Keep your own house in order, and others will follow your example.

China is perfectly following this model and the country is now even more influential on the basis of its booming economy, diplomacy and culture ties around the world.

The Writer is Secretary-General of Pakistan China Friendship Association & Radia China listener’s Club and can be reached syed.gilani@gmail.com