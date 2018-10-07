Share:

KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar has been indicted in another case relating to bloody events of May 12, 2007.

The mayor and others were allegedly involved in the May 12, 2007 bloodshed, said the charge-sheet presented by the police to the trial court.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) was hearing four cases pertaining to May12, 2007 carnage. Wasim Akhtar and other leaders of his party appeared before the court. The court charged the mayor and others in a case registered with the Airport Police Station. However, the accused pleaded innocent and opted to contest the charges.

The court adjourned the hearing with directions to the authorities to produce the prosecution witnesses at the next hearing on October 27.

Wasim Akhtar, other leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and scores of their party workers have been linked to the violence events, which took place in the port city about 11 years ago.

The ATC has already declared nine suspects proclaimed absconders in the same case due to their absence from the court. The investigation officer submitted a report regarding non-arrest of the absconders and stated that several raids were conducted to arrest them, but nobody could be arrested.

Earlier, the trial court had indicted Wasim Akhtar and others in another case involving the May 12 carnage. The mayor is also facing the same charges in two other identical cases. There are multiple cases involving the Karachi violence, but the accused were not indicted in all of them owing to absence of legal counsels. However, the court indicted them in two cases.

Wasim Akhtar was the home affairs adviser at the time when around 50 people were killed and hundreds wounded in clashes between political groups in Karachi on the eve of arrival of the then deposed Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry on May 12, 2007.

According to the prosecution, the then home minister let the law and order situation deteriorate and directed law enforcers not to take any action against the perpetrators of violence. As many as seven cases were registered related to the tragic incident. The cases are under way in two different ATCs.

Two days earlier, the Sindh High Court had appointed Justice Salahuddin Panhwar to supervise the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the May 12 carnage and also proceedings of the trial courts. Justice Salahuddin Panhwar will monitor 64 cases through monthly progress reports from the concerned trial courts.