OKARA - A police constable allegedly abducted a Class VIII girl student from her house and took her to a dera where he raped her the other day.

The Constable of Hujra Shah Moqeem police Maqbool Ahmad Shakir had an eye on an 8th class student Muqaddas Bibi d/o a labourer Nazeer Ahmad of village Bhokan. Previous midnight the constable managed to enter the house of the girl and forcibly abducted her to a dera where in a room he committed rape forcibly with the girl. Hearing her howls some people from nearby deras reached their and caught the constable. He was handed over to the police and a case was registered against him.

On the other hand, an 8th class student was abducted but released safe after two days. Qasim Ali, 13, son of Nazeer Ahmed Khan, a resident of Faisal Colony, was on his way with his friend M Anees when some unidentified men abducted him. The family informed the police. The father doubted the boy’s presence at Pir Ali beside River Ravi. He contacted Dilawar, his father Nazakat Kharal, Ali Raza and his father Zakir Malah in the village. Under pressure of the people they confessed to abduct his son for sodomy ‘but could not succeed in it’. They released the boy in the cemetery near Feroz village two days after his abduction. A case was registered against them.