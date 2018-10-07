Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at the CM Office to review progress on the operation launched against the encroachments and the land mafia.

The chief minister was briefed that 250-acre state land has been retrieved in four districts of Lahore. The value of this land is more than Rs7 billion. The chief minister expressed satisfaction and praised the teams.

He said such performance should continue in the future to eliminate the land mafia. He said the operation against encroachments should go on and the common persons should not be disturbed.

He said he is personally monitoring the operation against the encroachment mafia. The powerful encroachment mafia will not be spared. He also sought proposals for the utilization of the retrieved land. The meeting decided to set up the anti-encroachment cell at the district level. The chief minister said these cells will be set up at the DC offices and officials of concerning departments and DC office should be its members.

Buzdar directed the setting up of a steering committee under Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to review all matters regarding operation against encroachments and present recommendations.

“The PTI is an party of the common people and I am personally monitoring the operation,” he said.

Senior member Board of Revenue, secretaries and administrative officers will be included in the committee.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said the people should provide information to the anti-encroachment cell about the encroachment mafia and this operation will continue till its success.

Secretaries of concerning departments, the commission Lahore Division, DG LDA, CPO Lahore and senior officers attended the meeting.

Talking to various delegations at the CM Office, Buzdar reiterated his government’s resolve to provide people with relief.

He said: “The PTI government has directed authorities to set up task forces to improve facilities in private hospitals, medical colleges and private schools.”

He listened to public and issued directives to resolve their problems.

He said private hospitals, private colleges and schools will not be allowed to exploit the people and task forces will present a report on facilities, teaching faculty, admission policy, fee structure and other matters of private hospital, colleges and schools. He said necessary further decisions will be taken in the light of this report.

He said private hospitals, colleges and schools will be regulated in the light of this report because standardized education and health facilities at low rate are the basic rights of the people. He said the Punjab government will also review from all aspects entry tests of engineering universities and medical colleges. He said plundering on the name of preparation of entry tests will not be allowed. He said foolproof arrangements will be made for examination boards.

He said malpractices will be stopped everywhere. Decisions will be taken after detailed briefing on entry tests of professional colleges. He said we are taking every step for public service under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Transparency has been improved in short time. Investment and public trust will increase due to transparency. Investment will result in development of the country and new employment opportunities.

The CM added: “Favourable environment is being ensured for the investment. Effective measures are being taken to encourage investors to invest in Punjab. The promise of improving the living conditions of people belonging to backward areas of the province would be fulfilled, he said adding that health, education and clean drinking water were fundamental rights of every citizen and they would be given their rights.”