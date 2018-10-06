Share:

LIMA:- A shining star in Latin America’s culinary firmament, is battling alarming rates of malnutrition in children and pregnant women. More than two in every five children under the age of three - 43.6 percent of the total - suffer from anemia in the Andean country due to a poor diet, according to a family health survey done by Peru’s statistics agency. Nearly 30 percent of pregnant women suffer from anemia for the same reason - an iron deficiency blamed on low consumption of meat, poultry or fish, the study revealed. Both rates have remained unchanged since 2011 despite Peru’s high economic growth over the last decade.