Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has constituted a three-member committee to review development work in Thar with the specific reference to drought.

The committee consists of secretaries of Planning, Implementation and Coordination departments and commissioner of Mirpurkhas. The chief secretary passed these directives while presiding over a meeting on drought and other issues in Thar.

The meeting reviewed various matters relating to Thar, including provision of wheat to deserving people, supply of fodder for cattle, water supply and medical services, role of NGOs and services being rendered by the government.

The three-member committee would seek reports from various departments, including health, food, agriculture, public health engineering, planning and development, and livestock and submit details of projects being carried out in Thar. SMBR Muhammad Hussain Syed, Secretary of Livestock Department Suhail Akbar Shah, Secretary of Planning Department Dr Sheerin Mustafa, Secretary of Energy Department Rashid Hussain Kazi, Secretary of Information Department Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Secretary of Food Department Dr Nawaz Shaikh and other senior officers, including commissioners of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, were also present at the meeting. The three members of the committee would study the Thar Development Plan and submit it to the Sindh government.