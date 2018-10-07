Share:

KARACHI - The Council of DMC-East on Saturday expressed concern over reported increase in dengue cases in the district. Presiding over the Council meeting, Chairman DMC-East Moeed Anwar said that measures have been taken for the elimination of the disease following the reports of dengue cases from some areas. He said that the concerned officers of Dengue Prevention and Control Programme have also been involved for elimination of Dengue from the area. He advised the council members to launch awareness campaign in their respective areas in this regard. The chairman assured that all out efforts would be made to make the district dengue free.