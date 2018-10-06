Share:

Cancer is a very dangerous disease which has taken multiple people’s lives who were lacked behind proper treatment of this dangerous disease. Our country with its four provinces lack cancer hospital with its treatment for saving the cancer patients who lose their lives regularly. Cancer has lost a major generation and affecting a lot of people in Pakistan. People demanded cancer hospitals with well-qualified doctors but unfortunately now they became hopeless and helpless because of no one heard their poor voices yet.

So, I humbly request to the new Government of Pakistan to build more and more cancer hospitals with appointment of well qualified doctors for better treatment of cancer patients in four provinces of Pakistan to save the precious lives of human.

MEHRISH ABDUL GHAFFAR,

Turbat, September 25.