Share:

HYDERABAD - A court here Saturday sent four underage boys facing rape allegations to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

According to details, Hatri police produced the rape suspects Fahad Laghari, Aamir Laghari, Nazeer Laghari and Maskan Laghari before Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate II who remanded them to the jail custody.

The court also ordered DNA test of the suspects and the victim, 13 years old Darshan Kumar.

The boy's father Dr Ladhoram Meghwadh stated in the FIR that last week they had gone to condole death of a relative in Wanki Wasi.

According to him, his son and nephew went on a motorbike to drop their housemaid at their residence in Qasimabad and when they were returning the suspects intercepted them.

"My nephew escaped but they caught my son and he was taken to an agricultural land near the local government school where he was subjected to rape," he claimed.

The police said the 4 suspects were arrested on Friday.

Following the court's order the 4 suspects were taken to Liaquat University Hospital where their medical test was conducted. They were later shifted to the Juvenile Prison in Central Jail Hyderabad.