HYDERABAD - Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi Totok Prianamto called on Additional Commissioner of Hyderabad Muhammad Salik Mirza here Saturday to discuss the matters of mutual interest.

According to a statement, Prianamto said the old bilateral relation between the two countries could be further bolstered by increasing trade, cultural and social contacts between the people.

He said Indonesia and Pakistan enjoyed strong trade relations with the latter being an importer of its palm oil. The CG said they intend to organize a cultural exhibition in Hyderabad to bring the two people closer.

The additional commissioner apprised the CG about the investment prospects in Hyderabad which was home to small and large industries besides being a trade junction. Mirza said the city's law and order situation was also satisfactory.

The CG later visited the Sindh Museum and expressed great interest in the history of Sindh.