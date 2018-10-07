Share:

KARACHI - As many as eight suspects were arrested during raids and encounters led by paramilitary forces and police teams in parts of the city on Saturday.

The Rangers troops conducted raids in Ittehad Town and Saeedabad areas and arrested two suspects. The suspects were identified as Saeedullah and Shakeel alias Sunny. According to Rangers spokesperson, those arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

Similarly, Rangers personnel raided places in Defence and Baldia Town localities and arrested two more suspects who were later identified as Naseeruddin alias Nasru and Asif Zaman alias Bengali. According to the Rangers spokesperson, the arrested suspects were involved in selling and purchasing snatched cell phones and drug peddling as well.

The spokesperson claimed to have recovered arms, ammunition, cell phones and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to police for legal proceedings.

Separately, Awami Colony police claimed to have arrested three suspects, Shahid Arshad, Daniyal and Atiqur Rehman, during routine patrol in the area. Police officials said the suspects were involved in various cases of crime. Police also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was under way.

Meanwhile, a suspected criminal was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with the police in Landhi area. Police officials said that the encounter took place when the police personnel busy on routine patrol intercepted the two suspects riding a motorcycle, however, the suspects instead of stopping a motorcycle opened fire at the police and tried to escape. The police also retaliated and managed to arrested one of the suspects after an exchange of fire in injured condition. His companion was managed to escape. The injured suspect was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The police also claimed to have recovered a pistol and a stolen motorcycle from his possession. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.