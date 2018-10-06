Share:

Islamabad-The Federation of All Pakistan University Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has called on the Federal Education Minister Mr. Shafqat Mahmood for protection of whistle-blowers and to constitute a high powered committee for investigation of irregularities and misappropriation in International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Through a letter addressed to Shafqat Mahmood, Dr. Sohail Yousaf FAPUASA Islamabad Chapter president requested urgent, serious and sympathetic attentions for IIUI being a public asset of international stature.

The letter said that IIUI is passing through the most turbulent time of its history. Its reputation has been badly damaged due to mismanagement and mishandling of administrative and academic affairs in the last couple of years; and more damage is expected if situation continues to persist, the letter states.

IIUI has developed a culture of nepotism and corruption for the last 6 years. The irregular appointments are at rampant in IIUI, so much so that approximately all of the top administrative positions are held by incompetent persons.

It said, among many other issues, the case of award of BS (International Relations) degree to the son of highest office is in the news these days in both local and international media, Sohail added.

The letter further states that FAPUASA wants to draw your kind attention towards the victimization of faculty members who raised their voice against all such injustices and illegalities.

On August 17, 2018 two faculty members Dr. Shehzad Ashraf and Dr. Syed Husnain Abbas Naqvi were dismissed illegally without any enquiry rather they were not given a chance of the personal hearing.

Both of them have been primarily accused for demanding the merit-based appointments, fair and just inquiries for illegal appointments and financial corruptions in IIUI.

They also requested the concerned authorities for a fair and transparent inquiry of the award of illegal BS International Relations degree. The dismissal of IIUI faculty members is severe victimization and an effort to silence the voices against illegalities and corruption.

Prime Minister Mr. Imran Khan in his maiden speech not only ensured the protection of Whistle-blowers but also promised to award 25% of the recovered amount to the whistle-blowers. However, in IIUI the whistle-blowers are being dismissed from the job, he lamented.

Dr. Sohail said being the top priority, curbing the corruption and nepotism in higher education should be the first initiative by the federal government which requires appreciation to the whistle-blowers.

Dr. Sohail requested an end of prevailing victimization and to constitute an inquiry committee consisting of unbiased and competent officials from outside the IIUI to inquire all cases of victimization, illegalities and misappropriations prevailing in IIUI.