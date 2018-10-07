Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court Saturday directed former commissioner of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Afzal Bhatti to return the salaries he received as the foundation chief.

The court passed the said direction in the suo moto case undertaken by the Court on prima facie finding illegal appointment of Afzal Bhatti. The court got this fact ascertained through the NAB probe which submitted its report to the bench last day. The NAB inquiry found the appointment of Afzal Bhatti in violation of the prescribed rules and bypassing the competent persons who were entitled to hold this office on merit.

NAB told the Court in order to appoint Bhatti in place of first commissioner of the Foundation, amendment was brought to rule to cut down the qualification requirement and award hefty salaries to the respondent. The Bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed Bhatti to return the salary amount before leaving the country which he conceded to do.