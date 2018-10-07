Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court on Saturday issued notices to the federal government, advocate generals of all provinces and mineral water companies on a suo motu notice over alleged exploitation of underground water resources by mineral water companies.

The bench also ordered to hold Nestle’s forensic audit in the Supreme Court building besides asking the company CEO for ensuring his presence during the process.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the orders while hearing the matter at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

During the proceedings, Nestle submitted record comprising 81 cartons for audit purposes in compliance with the court orders.However, the chief justice expressed displeasure over submitting irrelevant record. Subsequently, the bench ordered the accountant general Punjab for forming a team for forensic audit and sought a report in this regard.

The Supreme Court had ordered forensic audit of Nestle mineral water operations.