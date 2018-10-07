Share:

ISLAMABAD - Import of construction machinery into the country during first two months of current financial year decreased by 4.56pc as compared to imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-August, 2018 machinery worth $69.422 million was imported as compared to imports of $72.741 million of the same period of last year. The overall machinery group import into the country reduced by 19.22 percent as $1.592 billion was spent on the import of different machinery during first two months of current fiscal year as against the import of $1.971 billion of same period of last year, it added. During the period under review, import of power generators also decreased by 52.24 percent as it came down from $499.597 million in the first two months of last financial year to $238.581 million of two month of current year. Meanwhile, imports of textile machinery went down by 18.43 percent as it was registered at $72.37 million in July-August, 2018 from $88.331 million of corresponding period of last year.

However, the import of electric machinery grew by 8.50 percent as electric machinery valuing $328.144 million imported in first two months as compared the imports of $302.444 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, agriculture machinery worth $24.669 million imported as compared to import of $23.966 million of same period of last year, showing a 2.93 percent growth in its import.