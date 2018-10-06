Share:

Producer Barbara Broccoli has insisted that the franchise featuring the suave spy will never be rebooted with a woman taking on the leading role. She told The Guardian: ‘’Bond is male. He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male.

‘’And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.’’

And she also admitted that Bond will never be seen as feminist because people ‘’reference those early movies. It was written in the 50s, so there’s certain things in [Bond’s] DNA that are probably not gonna change’’.

She added: ‘’But look at the way the world has changed. And I think Bond has come through and transformed with the times. I’ve tried to do my part, and I think particularly with the Daniel [Craig] films, they’ve become much more current in terms of the way women are viewed.’’

While Bond will never be a woman, Barbara has been praised for ensuring safety on her sets for women.

'Die Another Day's Rosamund Pike previously said: ''I look back over my experience and think: 'My goodness, Barbara Broccoli was way ahead of all this #MeToo movement. There wasn't an ounce of feeling uncomfortable while I was on that set.'' Barbara explained: ''I was allowed to - encouraged to - grow within the company and felt very supported by my father and my brother, Michael. So I always said what I thought if I didn't like something.''I'm acutely aware of what actors have to go through. They have to expose the most vulnerable parts of themselves. I think you have to create an environment where people feel free to experiment and not be ridiculed.''