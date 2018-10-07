Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) will continue its efforts for solving problems being faced by traders dealing in paper and paperboard products. LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal said this while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association (APPMA) here at LCCI. Chairman of the Association Malik Ahad Amin and President Khawaja Muhammad Ilyas were leading the delegation while senior APPMA leader Khamis Saeed Butt and Bao Muhammad Bashir also spoke on the occasion. The LCCI office-bearers urged the new body of All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association to forward their proposals to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry so that issues, being faced by them, could be taken up with the government circles concerned. They said that All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association was playing a significant role for the promotion of education sector.

The APPMA office-bearers said, "The LCCI is the true representative body of the business community." They said that duties and taxes on paper should be reduced and it would help students to get textbooks on cheaper rates.

They also discussed the issues of fraud of Rs 300 million with the traders of Gunpat Road, Urdu Bazaar and sought LCCI help for early recovery of the amount.