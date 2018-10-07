Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - The Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench has issued notice to Punjab Zakat and Usher Minister Shaukat Laleka for October 12, in a petition filed by a PML-N MNA seeking disqualification of the minister.

PML-N MNA from NA-167 (Bahawalnagar-II) Alam Dad Laleka has moved the LHC Bahawalpur Bench, contending that the provincial minister for Zakat and usher has no more been honest as he had misled the ECP about his academic qualification and concealed assets.

The petitioner accused that the minister had passed matriculation examination in 2002, while he got his BA degree in 2005 from Briston University, Kohat, despite the fact that Mr Shaukat Laleka was part of the district council as Naib Nazim.

He questioned that how is possible for the provincial minister to ensure attendance at both places.

The petitioner claimed that Mr Shaukat belied and remained no longer honest and truthful, that’s why he may be disqualified from his office.