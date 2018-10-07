Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The new academic session has commenced at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur as 3,706 out of 23460 applicants were admitted to the university.

This year, the university offered admissions in 152 academic programmes at bachelor, master, M Phil and PhD levels in all the six faculties. The university admission committee conducted the admissions through online system as per criteria to ensure smooth admission process.

The university offers admissions twice a year according to academic calendar implemented in 2015. The academic calendar across the campuses has brought uniformity in academic activities and developed a congenial educational environment in the university. Now the semester begins and completes according to a defined academic timetable in all the faculties enabling students to pass out obtaining their degrees without any delay.

Convocations are also held on the completion of the semester on regular basis. It is important to mention that number of applicants have increased remarkably during current four years. As many as 2358 candidates obtained admission in 2015, 2974 in 2016, 6122 in 2017 and 6303 in 2018. This has resulted in remarkable boost in university ranking at national and international levels. These far-reaching academic steps have also enhanced the credibility of the university which can be observed from rise of applicants as well as merit level.