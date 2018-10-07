Share:

TOKYO - Two-time champion Kei Nishikori swatted aside eighth seed Richard Gasquet with very little fuss on Saturday, beating the Frenchman in straight sets to reach the Japan Open final. Third seed Nishikori, who won the last of his 11 career titles in Memphis two years ago, completed a clinical 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 victory in 89 minutes and will be hot favourite to win the title for a third time. He faces qualifier Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's Tokyo final after the beanpole Russian overpowered Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3. Nishikori, who won the Japan Open in 2012 and 2014, drew first blood against Gasquet as he tore through first set tiebreak, unleashing a forehand into the corner to snaffle it 7-2. Nishikori will be attempting to join Pete Sampras as a three-time winner of Japan Open.