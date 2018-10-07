Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Scores of villagers staged a sit-in outside Pirmahal assistant commissioner’s office on Saturday to protest over demolition of their houses. They attempted to go into the AC complex but policemen locked the gate of the AC complex from inside due to which they started sit-in outside the complex which continued for seven hours. They were demanding to allot them alternate state land to construct their houses and to pay them compensation against their loss. Later, PTI district president Maj (r) Ahmed Nawaz reached there who addressed their gathering and termed demolition of their houses by the administration a conspiracy against the PTI government.

He supported their demand and said that the protesters lacked basic facilities of life. “They are genuine dwellers not the grabbers.” He assured them that they would be given land for construction of their houses. He also went to Toba Tek Singh where he met Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Khawar Shehzad and returned back to Pirmahal where he also held talks with Assistant Commissioner Jamil Haider Shah. In the meantime MNA Riaz Fatyana contacted the leaders of the protesters on telephone from Islamabad and told them that the operation to raze houses in 40 villages of Pirmahal had been stopped and after returning from Islamabad he would arrange a meeting of the leaders of protesters with DC and AC to resolve thee issue. On assurance by the PTI leader, the protestors dispersed.

On the other hand, former provincial counter terrorism minister and present PML-N MPA from PP-120 (Rajana) Col (r) Sardar Ayub Khan Gadhi presented on Saturday a resolution in Punjab assembly’s current session, in which he urged the house to pass his resolution in which federal government was demanded to immediately open traffic at M-3 motorway’s Sharqpur-Shorkot Cantonment section. He stated in the resolution that said section which also passed through Rajana and Pirmahal had already been completed and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had inaugurated this section on May 30 this year after which it was opened for traffic. He added that the whole route of this section was clear for traffic but it had been closed due to non deployment of required National Highway Authority staff and Motorway Police.