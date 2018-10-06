Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad Police on Saturday arrested 14 outlaws including six gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered 1095 gram hashish, stolen bike, cash, mobile phone and gambling tools from their possession, spokesperson said.

Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari, he said that efforts were accelerated to arrest those involved in drug peddling activities.

He said that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf from Sihala police arrested accused Muhammad Asif and recovered 1095 gram hashish from him.

ASI Zulfqar Ali arrested a bike lifter Iddress Khan and recovered stolen bike from him. ASI Noor-Ullah from Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) arrested two accused Zafar and Mujahid and recovered fake registration book and number plate. ASI Ghulam Abbas from Golra police arrested accused Muhammad Ishfaq involved in illegal sale of diesel.

Sub-Inspector Saif-Ullah and ASI Khuram Aslam from Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Afaq Khalid and Noman Shafique and recovered MP-5 gun and one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from their possession.