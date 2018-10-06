Share:

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML) are allies and had contested the just held free, fair and transparent general election on seats adjustments basis. They are also going to contest upcoming bye-election to the National and Provincial Assemblies jointly.

In continuation of this electoral alliance, PML’s senior central leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi was duly elected as the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

It is a matter of record that during the chief ministership tenure, Ch Parvez Elahi had launched number of development projects for the welfare and well-being of the people both in the rural and urban areas of the province.

During his tenure, a number of projects like 1122 Rescue Service were completed and some like new building of the Provincial Assembly, Surgical Tower in Mayo Hospital and Gujrat Lahore Motorway could not be fully completed though work on these had commenced in the right earnest. But these under-construction projects remained in-completed during the two tenures of succeeding Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif somehow.

It is good to note that Speaker Provincial Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar enjoy good understanding and cooperation which augurs well for the province and its people on the whole.

Within days of his being elected as PA Speaker, Ch Parvez Elahi without wasting any time invited Chief Minister Usman Buzdar over and both visited long under-construction new building of the provincial legislature and had a briefing about its construction work.

It has already been reported in the media that following this meeting, Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi had announced that next budget session will be held in the new building of the Provincial Assembly. With this continued understanding and cooperation between the PA Speaker and the Chief Minister, it is sincerely hoped that all mega under-construction projects will be now be completed in due course of time for welfare of the masses at large.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA,

Lahore, September 24.