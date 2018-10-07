Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chances of seat adjustment between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and MQM-Pakistan have almost diminished as the allies at the centre are set to contest on two constituencies of Karachi against each other.

Senior leaders of the two parties have so far failed to build consensus to forge alliance against the joint candidate of opposition parties, it has been learnt reliably.

The PTI and MQM-P had made alliance against the joint opposition after July 25 in the National Assembly.

The ruling coalition leader, PTI, included MQM-P in federal cabinet as Minister for Information Technology and Minister for Law and Justice are from the latter party.

But, both the coalition partners are fielding their own candidates in the bye-elections scheduled to be held on October 14.

Sources in the MQM-P said that senior members of both the parties had made efforts to build consensus on joint candidate against the opposition but now chances of seat adjustment were minimal.

The bye-polls in Karachi will be held on two National Assembly seats, NA-243 and NA-247. The MQM-P has nominated Amir Waliuddin Chishti as its candidate for NA-243. Prime Minister Imran Khan won the seat in the general elections while MQM-P’s Ali Raza Abidi was runner up. Khan opted to retain NA-95, his home constituency by vacating the 4 NA seats including NA-243 Karachi.

Sources said that MQM-P had also tried to convince its disgruntled member Dr Farooq Sattar to contest in bye-elections on NA-243. Senior party members despite efforts could not convince Farooq Sattar to contest in the elections on the MQM-P’s ticket, sources said. The NA-247 fall vacant s Dr Arif Alvi of the PTI was elected as President. The MQM-P has fielded Aftab Siddiqui on this seat for the by-election.

The PTI is vying to reclaim this seat, as it has fielded Alamgir Khan for the by-polls. Around 22 candidates are contesting for this seat.

Hakim Ali of PPP-P, Asif Hasnain of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Nawazul Huda of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Amir Waliuddin Chishti of MQM-P and Naeem Akhtar of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) are among the contestants. Unlike the government side, the opposition is still making efforts to field consensus candidate in the bye-elections.

Political gurus viewed that the consensus will not be built between the two coalition partners in the centre. PTI is still doubtful about its coalition partners to stay long with them till its tenure so it has decided not to build consensus on this issue, they said.

Likewise, they said, the MQM-P wants to establish identity as in the July polls it had gained only one-fourth of its previous position in the National Assembly.