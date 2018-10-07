Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N leaders have criticised the arrest of their party president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif terming the move out of PTI grudge against the PML-N leadership.

Spokesperson of the party Marriyum Aurangzeb told media here yesterday that the only mistake of former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif was his vision for progress and development of the country and the services he rendered in this connection.

“It is insularity of the PTI government that it cannot tolerate such a visionary person and what he did for the people of Punjab. Imran Khan cannot compete the PML-N in the political arena as such he and his party men are targeting Shehbaz on flimsy and baseless charges.” She also said that the PML-N had just four votes less in Punjab than ruling party.

Former law minister Rana Sanaullah accused the NAB of acting as a tool for the present government which was out to witch hunting against the former rulers. He told media here yesterday that the NAB had not been able to establish the corruption of a single penny against Shehbaz and his arrest had been made only to influence the by-polls and to facilitate the PTI candidates.

MPA Azma Bokhari told media that the PTI wanted to get Shehbaz out of scene to get benefit in the by-elections and for that matter, he had been given in the custody of NAB for 10 days.