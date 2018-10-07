Share:

Lahore - The PML-N lawmakers have moved a requisition in the Punjab Assembly to convene the session of the provincial legislature on the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif by the NAB authorities.

The requisition has been moved by four MPAs including Bilal Tarar and Samiullah Khan, of the PML-N terming arrest of Shehbaz Sharif ‘unjustified’ and ‘political victimisation.’

Separately, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Hina Pervez Butt has also submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat to condemn the arrest of her party president Shehbaz Sharif.

The mover claimed the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif had been made overstepping the authority and as a tactics to demoralise the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers before the by-election wherein the ruling PTI was anticipating its defeat. She said the party workers would protest if Shehbaz was not set free before the by-elections due on October 14.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Pakistna Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentarians Waheed Alam and Mian Marghoob Ahmad among 140 others on the charges of holding protest at The Mall after arrest of Shehbaz on Friday.