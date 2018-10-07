Share:

COX’S BAZAR - After the ignominy of being bowled out for 30 last week, Bangladesh women's were beaten after making a disappointing 81 for 8 two nights ago. On Saturday, they were shot out for 77 in Cox's Bazar before Pakistan chased down the target in 14.5 overs to win by seven wickets and pocket the T20I series 3-0.

The result, coming just a month ahead of the Women's World T20 in West Indies, a setback of sorts for Bangladesh, who were looking to build on their gains from a historic Asia Cup triumph in June.

Bangladesh stumbled to 32 for 5 at the halfway mark after electing to bat. There was no looking back after that, even though Rumana Ahmed fought through to top score with 24. Nine batsmen recorded single-digit scores, with the highest partnership being 22 for the fifth wicket between Rumana and Fahmida Khatun, who made 14.

Playing their first game on tour, the seam-bowling pair of Natalia Pervaiz and Diana Baig, picked five wickets between them, while Sana Mir, the former captain, chipped in with two scalps in her four overs.

Pakistan lost Ayesha Zafar in the fourth over, but found contributors in Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, the captain, and Muneeba Ali as they romped home comfortably to complete a sweep. Javeria top scored with a 29-ball 36 courtesy five boundaries. The two sides play the solitary ODI on October 8.

BRIEF SCORES: Pakistan women 78 for 3 (Javeria 36, Muneeba 18*) beat Bangladesh women 77 (Natalia 3-20, Sana 2-10) by seven wickets