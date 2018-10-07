Share:

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has approved short-term and midterm plan to overcome the shortage of anaesthetists at public hospitals. Chairing a meeting on Saturday to review availability of anaesthetists, she allowed recruitment against 305 out of 408 sanctioned posts in various districts. Dr Yasmin Rashid regretted that not a single anaesthetist was available at DHQ hospitals in Chiniot, Vehari, Lodhran, Bahwalnagar and Nankana Sahib and the situation was the same at various THQ hospitals. The meeting recommended special allowance of Rs1.5 lakh to Rs3 lakh depending upon the posting of anesthetists. Moreover, anesthetists would be paid Rs1000 for every surgery. Vacant posts of anesthesia technologists will also be advertised for recruitment. Medical Officers will be paid special allowance of completion of anesthesia training. –Staff Reporter