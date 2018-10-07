Share:

SAN FRANCISCO - Brandt Snedeker may not think much of Phil Mickelson's talent-judging skills, but he's convinced 'Lefty' can keep his job on the PGA tour for a few more years. Mickelson told Snedeker heading into the 2018 Safeway Open that he had low expectations for the season-opening tournament because he was hitting the ball so poorly -- and then went out and blasted a first-round 65. The 48-year-old Mickelson followed that up with a stellar 69 on Friday. He is sitting just three strokes back of Snedeker who leads at the halfway point with a 13-under 131 after carding a second-round 65. "I texted him. I gave him a hard time because he told me he's playing terrible and then he goes out and shoots six birdies in a row," Snedeker said. "I said, 'Really, you are a great judge of talent.