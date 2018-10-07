Share:

GUJRANWALA - Four factories were sealed while 286 vehicles were issued challan tickets during an anti-smog campaign here on Saturday.

On the directions of the Punjab government, the district administration carried out an anti-smog campaign. The teams of Environmental Protection Department sealed four factories including Brass Melting and Fayyaz Melting Works while challans were also issued to 286. The vehicles emitting smoke were imposed a collective fine of Rs62,000.

DIES: A man died in result of a collision between a motorcycle and car at Otawa, Gujranwala. It was reported that Amanat, a resident of Kamoke, was going on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit him near Otawa. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

TRIALS: According to a press release by the district sports officer, under-sixteen trials will be held from 15th to 25th October in all tehsils of the district. The willing players have been directed to submit their family registration card (FRC) to their relevant tehsil sports officer before 15th October.

The players interested in Athletics, Badminton, Cricket, Football, Kabadi, Volleyball, and Wrestling can also apply for these trials.