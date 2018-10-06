Share:

Rawalpindi-A 9 year old child was rushed to hospital after stray twine cut his throat at Farooq-e-Azam Colony, within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, informed sources on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Abdul Moeez son of Zahid Mehmood, a 3rd grade student in a private hospital, they said.

According to sources, Abdul Moeez was riding a bicycle in his street in Farooq-e-Azam Colony, Hayyal Village when a piece of twine came his way. Sources said the killer stray twine wrapped around neck of child causing a deep cut wound into his throat.

Blood began pouring from the wound into his neck and caught attention of a passerby and the parents of the child, they said.

The injured child’s father managed to move him to a private medical centre. “Moeez got five stitches on his neck,” sources said. They said the doctors told the attendants the twine had cut the victim’s jugular vein to some extent. The attendants were informed by the doctors that a slight delay in the victim’s arrival at the hospital could have resulted in his death.

Local police expressed complete ignorance to the occurrence of the incident. The father of the injured child criticised the local police and the high ups of district government for not taking action against those involved in running business of kite and metal twine in Hayyal Village and its suburbs.

He demanded Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to take action against Rawalpindi police officers and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for their inability in implementing a ban on kite flying.

Meanwhile, a man shot dead his wife and daughter while injuring two other daughters in Kallar Syedan. The killer was identified as Tariq Butt, a Spanish National of Pakistani origin. The deceased were identified as Lubna and daughter Dureshahwar. The injured daughter was Gull Tariq. The victims and dead bodies were moved to THQ Hospital. The killer managed to escape after committing crime. The reason behind the double murder is yet to be ascertained by police.