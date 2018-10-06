Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a recent statement, has stated that a High Standard Research University would be established in P.M. House in Islamabad while Governor Houses in the provincial capitals would be turned into museums for which purpose he has established a task force which would draw plans for the purpose and execute the same.

It is suggested that the main buildings in the Governor Houses may be preserved for turning the same into museums and the extra land in the same (measuring hundreds of kanals) may be sold to the developers for developing the same into modern housing colonies. That would fetch large amounts which can be donated to Dam Funds or put to any other use of public welfare.

Similarly large official residences of high Government officials like IGs, DIGs, SPs, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners built in the colonial era (and again spread over large tracts of land measuring tens and hundreds of kanals and situated in posh areas) can be sold to developers for developing into modern housing colonies. The same would fetch large sums which can again be donated to Dams Funds or put to any other use of public welfare.

LATIF AHMAD QURESHI,

Lahore, September 24.