WAZIRABAD - The City police, in a special campaign against drug-peddlers, launched on the orders of CPO Gujranwala Dr Moeen Masood, arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered 10kg of Charas from his possession.

Addressing a press conference here, DSP Wazirabad Riazul Haq said that the police were tipped off about smuggling of narcotics into the area. SHO Shabbir Gill along with SI Sarfaraz Ahmed, ASI Sajid Nazir, and ASI Abbas Ali Rana established a check-post on GT Road and some other points. During search, they arrested a suspect, M Aslam alias Jinda, and recovered 10kg of Charas, concealed in clothes, packed in small packets.

The accused was wanted by Saddr and Wazirabad City police in cases of drug smuggling. According to police, he used to smuggle drugs from Charsadda.