"The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2019 was awarded jointly to William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza 'for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability'," the Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute said.

Nobel Prizes in physiology or medicine have been awarded since 1901.