ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration sealed 33 food outlets and registered 25 First Information Reports throughout the city in its ongoing anti-adulteration drive during last six months. The city administration had also imposed a fine over Rs1.7 million by conducting as many as 3,430 inspections to several outlets, besides serving 1,363 notices for different violations during the same period, an official in ICT told APP on Sunday.

He said the ICT teams comprising assistant commissioners (AC) and magistrates had carried out raids to check the food quality, hygiene, working environment and food safety standards by ensuring the implementation of pure food regulations. To ensure the provision of contamination-free milk in the federal capital, the official said, the ACs had discarded over 96,140 litres sub-standard milk.

and 240kg Khoya after placing screening pickets early morning at the entry and exit points in the city.