According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 95% of Pakistanis condemn (condemn a lot/ condemn somewhat) India’s abolition of Kashmir’s special status and its imposition of curfew on IoK.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked,

“Recently, Indian Government announced the abolition of constitutional clause relating to the special

status of Occupied Kashmir and divided it into two parts.

Since then, curfew has been imposed in Occupied Kashmir. Please tell us to what extent do you condemn this act?” In response, 87% said they condemn it a lot, 8% said they condemn it somewhat, 2% said they condemn it very little, 2% said they don’t condemn at all, and 1% did not know/did not respond.