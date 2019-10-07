Share:

LAHORE - The 40th sitting of Gosha-e-Gayan was held at Alhamra Hall 4 at Alhamra Art Centre on The Mall on Sunday.

Noted scholar Dr Tariq Sharifzada highlighted services and work of great Muslim scientist Al-Beruni. During the sitting, Sharifzada highlighted early life, art, personality and services of great scientist and scholar Al-Beruni. He said the world has entered the great era of science due to Al-Beruni.

Executive Director of the Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali said that renowned Muslim scientists are the proud chapter of the Muslim history. “The world is benefiting from their services and their work is an asset for all of us. Alhamra is organizing regular events and programmes to remember the Muslim heroes and we will continue this effort,” he said.

Gosha-e-Gayan is a regular feature of Alhamra, in which Lahore Arts Council pays tribute to great personalities and introduces their accomplishments to the new generations.