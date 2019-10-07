Share:

ISLAMABAD - Golra police have arrested an alleged child rapist besides nabbing ring leader of a dangerous gang involved in police encounter and number of dacoity cases, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to details, accused Tasleem Khan had raped a 7-year old boy after taking him to an abandoned place. The police have registered a case on the complaint of father of the victim and started investigation, according to police officials.

Meanwhile, a specially-constituted team of the police under the supervision of DSP (Saddar Zone) Khalid Mehmood Awan succeeded to arrest ring leader of a gang involved in cases of police encounter and dacoities. He has been identified as Naqeeb son of Hameed-Ullah Khan, a resident of district Bannu.

During preliminary investigation, he confessed to having committed dacoities along with his other accomplices in the area of sector E-11, D-12, G-13 and G-14, and also looting petrol pump in the area of Tarnol police station as well as money changer in the area of Rawalpindi. Further investigation is underway.