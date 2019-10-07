Share:

LAHORE (PR) Dr Azad Marshall, Bishop of Raiwind, has said that racist voices arising from India should be taken seriously because the country has been suffering from disharmony, racism and brutality. He said that political and social leaders in India have been fully cashing in on the large-scale ignorance in the country. He said the Indian leadership should learn from history and that failure is their destiny. Commenting on the statement of an RSS leader on complete conversion of Muslims and Christians to Hinduism by 2021, the bishop said that Islam and Christianity will continue to flourish in India and intolerance and chaos in India will come to an end soon.