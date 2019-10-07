Share:

Okara/HAFIZABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday asked the Punjab health and police high-ups that no negligence would be tolerated in eradication of dengue and crimes from the society.

He visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Shelter Home during his journey from Multan to Lahore. The CM said that the present govt was taking great pains to provide the health facilities at local level.

The basic health units would be upgraded for the people of far-flung areas, he said.

Meanwhile, student leader Muhammad Wajdaanur Rahman remonstrated the CM to the bad condition of the roads in and around the city. The CM assured him that the government would give preference to the renovation of roads for smooth running of traffic.

The CM advised Health CEO Dr Abdul Majeed to remain all time ready against Dengue. No carelessness would be tolerated, he added.

Four more dengue patients hospitalised in Hafizabad

The CM was apprised by RPO Sahiwal and the DPO Okara regarding peace and order situation. The CM directed the police to adopt no-tolerance attitude towards criminals for the protection and security of the people. He said all present resources be utilised for crime control.

He said he would view the peace and order situation and traffic management during his next visit. He said that Law Minister Raja Basharat would visit Okara very soon to view the party affairs. He said works on people’s welfare would strengthen the party. He also directed the staff concerned to open the railway crossing No.4 immediately.

Four more dengue virus infected patients were admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital Hafizabad. They are: Babar Hussain Son of Muhammad Yaqoob of Chak Chatha, Imran son of Haji Muhammad Riaz of Kolo Tarar, Hassan Son of Akbar Ali of Kot Nawan and Muhammad Ramzan Son of Ghulam Mustafa of Jahan Chak.

Four patients, who were infected by the dengue virus in Rawalpindi and Malaysia have already been admitted to the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, about a week ago.

Although the administration claimed that spray has been started on war footing but according to citizens they have not seen anyone in the area spraying. They have called open the administration to ensure spray against dengue to eliminate the spread of dengue epidemic in the area.

Meanwhile, deaf and dumb of the district took out a rally to express their solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims groaning under the shackles of Indian rulers.

The rally was taken out under the auspices of Deaf Dumb Special Foundation. It started from Fawara Chowk and terminated in front of Press club Hafizabad. They were holding banners against the barbarity being committed by the Indian PM Hitler Modi. They expressed their anger by raising their arms and other symbols and different gesture.