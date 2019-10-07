Share:

LONDON - Candlelight vigil and freedom walk held in London - capital of the United Kingdom - to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) the other day, organised by British Pakistanis and Kashmiris. The candlelight vigil-cum-freedom walk which started from Parliament Square London and marched towards Indian High Commission was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life including men, women, children, lords, councillors and representatives of different NGOs. The participants were holding candles and placards inscribing anti-India, anti-Modi, anti-Raw and pro-freedom slogans. The participants on the occasion strongly condemned Modi led fascist RSS and BJP regime for perpetrating untold atrocities and gross violation of human rights and lockdown of eight million people in Held Kashmir for the last more than two months causing a grave human crisis in the held valley. They expressed their solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris specially families of martyrs killed by Indian troops during the last few decades in the occupied territory. The participants strongly condemned the atrocities and genocide of Kashmiris committed by Indian occupational forces and paid glowing tributes to the brave people of IOJK. The speakers of the demonstration said, defenceless people of Indian Occupied Kashmir were struggling peacefully to secure their birthright to self-determination granted to them by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) many decades ago. They called upon the international community including the United Kingdom to pressure India to stop the siege of eight million people of IOJK and for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir for the peaceful settlement of the dispute between Pakistan and India to avoid any war between the two nuclear-armed countries. “There should be plebiscite under the UN supervision to ascertain the political fate of Jammu and Kashmir”, they said.

They further said that over 900,000 Indian troops deployed in Occupied Kashmir were committing massive human rights violations.

Indian authorities, they said were engaged in pressing the Kashmiris peaceful liberation struggle by use of brutal force and the presence of unnamed mass graves was proof of the massacre of the innocent people of occupied territory.

They further said that India was using rapes, pellet guns, arrests and forced disappearances as a weapon to crush the ongoing freedom movement and struggle for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

The participants, on the occasion, reiterated their resolve to continue their support to the struggling people of IOJK till the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute and complete freedom of Kashmir from Indian subjugation.