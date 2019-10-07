Share:

HAFIZABAD - The anti-encroachments drive which was launched by the local administration with pomp and show during Muharram-ul-Haram has been totally flopped in Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi, Kaleke Mandi and other towns of the district. The failure came mainly due to the slackness and indifference of traffic police, officials of civic body and connivance of a mafia which extort “bribe” from the pushcart owners. Not even a single temporary or permanent encroachment has so far been removed. However, the encroachment has been further multiplied during this month. The encroachments from Fawara Chowk to old city created traffic jam all the time causing multiple problems to the motorists not to speak of pedestrians.

The sanitary conditions in the city is also deplorable and no effort has so far been taken to provide hygienic conditions to the citizens to prevent different ailments. The mosquitoes and flies have also made the lives of citizens miserable and the administration has so far failed to spray insecticides in the city particularly in narrow lanes and slum areas. The citizens have called upon the administration to wake from deep slumber and take prompt action to remove encroachments and improve sanitary conditions particularly due to the fear of dengue. Eight persons have already been admitted in the DHQ Hospital due to infection of dengue virus.