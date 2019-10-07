Share:

PESHAWAR - Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) President, former senior vice president of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has termed the construction of state-of-the-art terminal at Torkham border a milestone project for trade and called for timely completion of the scheme. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Mr Sarhadi said the erecting of modern terminal project was initiated in 2015, which has delayed due to snail pace of work on this mega development scheme. He informed that officials of National Logistic Cell (NLC) hinted about completion of the terminal project by 2020.

FCAA president said the construction of the state of the art terminal at Torkham will bring revolution in trade. He said that a 20 members delegation comprising on importers and exporters, former SCCI president Faiz Mohammad Faizi, Chairman Land route Standing Committee, Imtiaz Ahmad ALi, Member National Committee Torkham Terminal, transporters, political administration, elders of Khawga khel tribe, Haji Naseer Ahmad, Haji Shafiq, Naib Shah, Zulfiqar Khan, Ajar Khan Shah Hussain, Zakriya Khan, Tajuddin, Wali Khan, Amjad Khan and Ahmad Khan visited Lahore in 2015.

FCAA chief said the delegation was briefed by Brig (retired) Nadeem Iqbal Raja in NLC Terminal Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore, during which the official informed that a state of the art terminal will be constructed at Torkham border. On the second day, he added the delegation visited to NLC terminal at Wagah border and reviewed the facilities which were given at the NLC Wagah terminal.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that the project will cater facilities custom station, baggage scanner, walk through gate, display centre, warehouse, installation of scale for gauging weight of vehicles, bank, offices of customs clearing forwarding agents and clearance, exports, imports and Afghan Transit Trade goods which could enable easy access Pakistani manufacturing products to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic countries.

He furthermore said the facilities will available to exporters and importers, besides trade between Afghanistan and CAR states will also gain boost, whereas government of Pakistan initiative to 24/7 operation at Torkham border will also get desired objective with installation of the modern terminal.