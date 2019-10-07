Share:

To work out an effective five-year strategic plan 2019-23 for making elections more credible by ensuring more transparency and impartiality, a consultative meeting of Election Commission of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (ECP-K) with all stakeholders including media persons was held here on Monday.

Chairing the meeting, Provincial Election Commissioner Maqbool Ahmed said it is an important consultative meeting to discuss issues and bring improvement in the five-year plan envisaging a clear roadmap towards transparent and impartial elections.

He urged media persons to forward their valuable suggestions to bring further improvement in the plan and ensure more transparency and impartiality in elections.