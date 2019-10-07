Share:

Industries play an imperative role for a country progression and employing umpteen number of poor people to boost up not only country’s economy but also be able to find their three times meal and provide their children with quality education. But, Balochistan is, unfortunately, suffering under the stringent predicament because of industries scarcity.

Lasbela is the only district where industries are presence. But it alone neither enhance the economy nor employ numerous people in the province. Therefore, the threatening menace of poverty, unemployment, malnutrition, and many else are not being eradicated nor dominated in the province till a long ago.

However, the federal and provincial government are urge to take appropriate initiatives in this regard. Since this is one of the best way to reduce the above mentioned woes in the province.

ABDUL WAHEED,

Turbat.